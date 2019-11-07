Sussex ambulances to feature poppy design

South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) is showing its support for the British Legions Poppy Appeal by featuring a special design on its ambulances.

All SECAmb ambulances have had poppy stickers affixed to them with 12 ambulances – spread across the Trust’s Sussex, Surrey and Kent region - being decorated with a larger poppy design.

The cost of the special livery has been kindly covered by a number of SECAmb suppliers including R&J Motors, Sawyers and HTC.

Many staff and volunteers will be taking part in Remembrance Sunday parades this weekend and laying wreaths on behalf of SECAmb.

A long-established trip to Ypres will also take place, with staff laying a SECAmb wreath at the Menin Gate Memorial.

Philip Astle, SECAmb’s chief executive, said: “The ambulance service has close links with the armed forces and I know that many staff support the Poppy Appeal and Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day in their local communities.