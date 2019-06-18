Spectacular new falls go on show at Clymping church after three years of detailed work

Visitors flocked to see the results of three years’ hard work at an exhibition on Saturday and Sunday.

Susan Faber, Juliet Fellick and Jean Sprenkel have taken around 675 hours to make the nine pairs of falls, the decorated cloths that hang on the front of the altar and pulpit.

They decided three years ago the lovely Saxon and Norman church should have new falls.

Susan designed them, Juliet embroidered them and Jean worked on the embellishments. Fabrics had to be chosen, with tracing, webbing, cutting out and placing before the embroidery and embellishment could start.

The work diaries were also put on display and the open weekend exhibition was complemented by superb floral displays organised by Anne Saltwell and the Clymping Flower Circle.

Music was provided by church organist Peter Nunn and vintage cream teas were served on Saturday afternoon.

The event was so successful, it raised enough money to cover the entire costs of the new falls.

The Church of England has traditionally used different colours for each season of the Christian year, green for Harvest and ordinary times of the year; purple for Advent and Lent; red for Pentecost and many Martyrs’ and Saints’ Days; and cream for Christmas, Holy Week, Easter, Ascension and Trinity, as well as All Saints’ Day.