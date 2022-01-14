Signage approved for proposed Felpham tapas restaurant

Plans were recently submitted to https://www.bognor.co.uk/news/people/a-new-venue-for-brunch-and-tapas-could-be-heading-to-felpham-3476820|change the use of 26 Felpham Road from a vacant retail shop to a café, including a new external kitchen extract duct and bifold doors.}

Called Caffe Grey, the new venue would serve breakfast, brunch and light lunches, says a planning statement, and from Thursday to Saturday evenings would be open for tapas and alcohol.

While awaiting permission, an application was submitted for a sign.

Signage has been approved for the planned Felpham brunch and tapas venue

In their decision, planners said: “The proposal is well designed, simplistic and does not appear cluttered.

“The signage is not overly obtrusive or harmful to the visual appearance of the premises, with no adverse impact on visual amenity.

“Being in the vicinity of other commercial premises with similar fascia, the proposal is not out of place and is in keeping with the general appearance and character of the area.

“Although the signage is externally illuminated, it will be kept to a maximum illumination of 300 cd/m2 and will not have an adverse impact upon neighbouring properties and residential amenity.”

Felpham Parish Council raised no objection but one nearby occupier objected towards the development of the cafe itself and installation of extraction systems, but not directly about signage.

See the decision on the Arun District Council planning portal using the search reference FP/247/21/A.