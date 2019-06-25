'Serious concerns' for missing Chichester man

Sussex Police and war veteran charity All Call Signs have issued appeals for help in finding a missing Chichester man this evening (Tuesday).

Police said ex-military Ralph Baker left his home at Lakeside Holiday Park in Runcton today (June 25) and hadn’t returned home by 6pm when his disappearance was reported.

A spokesman said: "The 59-year-old is believed to be on foot and could be in the Goodwood area, and is ex-military so athletic and able to walk for a long time in rural locations.

"Ralph is white, with dark cropped hair and a grey beard. He is believed to be wearing green trousers and a jacket, and possibly in possession of a rucksack."

In a post on social media, veteran charity All Call Signs said Ralph maybe heading towards Goodwood or South Downs.

The post read: "There are very serious concerns for his welfare.

"He is known to suffer with mental illness, including PTSD.

"Let's get this man home to his family."

Anyone who has seen Ralph is asked to contact police on 999 in an emergency or online quoting serial 1252 of 25/06.