The resort put out an appeal on Facebook for residents to nominate local groups or individuals who have ‘supported the community during the challenging last two years’ — the team at Bunn Leisure were ‘overwhelmed and delighted’ by the response.

Those lucky enough to receive the festive treat enjoyed performances of Cinderella and musical extravaganza ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas, as well as ice-skating, bowling and the opportunity to meet Father Christmas.

Nearly 400 pantomime tickets — which usually cost £10 for an adult — have now been given away to groups including the RNLI, Fire and Rescue Service, Selsey Medical Practice, Selsey Community Forum, Chichester Cathedral Choristers, Chichester Canoe Club, Think18 and The Selsey Shantymen.

Visitors can enjoy Bunn Leisure's production of Cinderella this Christmas

Charities have also benefited this month from profits made at Bunn Leisure’s ‘Christmas dream park'.

The White Horse complex on the 300-acre site has been transformed for the festive season with funfairs, donkey rides and the resort’s first-ever Christmas market.

Friends of Medmerry School received £540 of proceeds from the market's table fee, while Full Up Kids, a local group that provides hot meals to families who have struggled in lock down, received £730.

Lisa Lyon, who runs both groups, said: “Cove’s Bunn Leisure has raised £1,270 from exhibitors this year.

Father Christmas at Bunn Leisure

“Every penny has been donated to us to help spread even more festive cheer this Christmas.”

Chestnut Tree House and Crimsham Farm were also each given £1,000 of proceeds from donkey rides.

Christmas at Bunn will be continuing its outdoor activities at the White Horse complex until January 2, 2022.