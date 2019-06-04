Selsey yacht explosion: Men airlifted to hospital

Two men have been airlifted to hospital after a yacht exploded off the coast of Selsey this afternoon.

Two men, believed to be in their 40's, were rescued seven miles off the coast of Selsey when their yacht exploded.

Selsey RNLI launched at 1.16pm and arrived at the scene by 1.45pm.

The pair were partway through their journey from Brighton to Gosport when one of the men went below deck to make a cup of tea. It is believed that a spark from the stove ignited gas that was leaking in the cabin.

One of the men suffered burns to his arms, face and head and the men jumped overboard to avoid further injury. They spent some time in the water before climbing into a lifeboat attached to the yacht.

A spokesman for Sesley RNLI said the yacht is now at the bottom of the sea.

They said: "It had burnt to the water line and then when we went back to check if any wreckage was around we couldn't find anything."

The spokesman advised sailors to get a gas alarm and to be aware of gas leaks.