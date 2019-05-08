Selsey community chips in to buy new trike after 'shocking' theft

After a popular member of the community had his trike stolen, Selsey residents came together to buy him a new one.

Between managing two of Selsey’s charity shops and transporting stock, 63-year-old Kevin Noble parked his electric three-wheeled bike outside his home in East Street to have a cup of tea but when he came back out his trike was gone.

He said: “I use the trike for deliveries and collections. I had just nipped home for a cup of tea and it was nicked.

“I was shocked really because you don’t expect it to happen in Selsey.”

Kevin had begun walking to work and using buses for deliveries, which he called ‘a pain’.

The story featured on a popular community Facebook page called The Selsey Grapevine and drew attention from a local businessman, who suggested to the page manager that a crowd funding page be set up.

Mrs Grapevine, as she likes to be known, has run the page since October 2017 and when she found out what had happened to Kevin, who she knew for his charity work and work as a local pub quizmaster, she decided to do something about it.

She said: “I just kept promoting it until the donations started going up and up.

“He’s just a really, all-round, nice guy.

“He does the quizzes for The Legion and The Selsey Club.

“This is the side of Selsey that tends to get forgotten.

“A lot of Facebook pages are full of whining and moaning but I like it to be more positive.”

A total of 31 people donated to the fundraising page and helped build up £705 worth of funds within 21 days.

Messages from donators thanked Kevin for his work in the community.

Mrs Grapevine managed to find the same trike but brand-new on eBay being sold by a Mrs Ingrid Goldsmid, from Wittering, who, after being told about the story, dropped the price of the trike by £200.

Kevin received the new trike on Tuesday (May 7).

He said: “I’m back on the road again – it’s great.

“It’s identical but in much better condition. I’m very grateful to everyone that donated in Selsey and especially to Mrs Grapevine.”