Sam Weatherstone, 13, from Westbourne is one of 19 children who made the Youth B category and his place in the team was officially announced on January 7.

Sam said: "I am so excited about this amazing opportunity with team GB. I love climbing, it is my passion not just my hobby and this chance to train and compete with the GB team and wear the blue vest and possibly represent my country in a sport I love, is a dream come true.

"I have worked hard to get here, especially training through lock down to keep up my strength and fitness. I am really looking forward to the next challenge that lies ahead."

Sam Weatherstone is on the right

He started his climbing journey as a young child, climbing trees, walls and anything else he could make his way up. Aged 10 he took up the sport as a hobby training at indoor bouldering centre Red Spider in Fareham in 2018 and after a few weeks was asked to join the competition squad.

After competing locally Sam joined the parent company, White Spider, in March 2020. This involved training twice a week in London for three hours after school, where he was invited to take part in lead climbing as well as bouldering.

During lockdown, Sam and his dad Charles built a climbing wall in their back garden, allowing him to continue climbing, with official training restarting in August 2020.

Sam Weatherstone from Westbourne

In July 2021 the youth competition squads from both Red and White Spider were merged and all the athletes had to reapply through an assessment under competition conditions, for their place in the squad.

Sam regained his place and by September he was competing – placing third in the National Lead Climbing Championships, second in the National Bouldering Championship and fifth overall in the UK YCS Youth Climbing Series.

Sam’s mum Emma said she and his dad Charles are massively proud of him.

She said: "He is working so hard to strike a balance between school, climbing and has even come out stronger from the pandemic. He is passionate about his climbing and wants to go far. We’re really proud of him and knowing that climbing is now an Olympic sport makes this even more exciting."