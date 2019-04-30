Rolls-Royce celebrates partnership with Barnham Scout group by presenting bespoke badges

More than 50 boys and girls from the 1st Barnham Scout Group received their unique Rolls‑Royce patrol badges during a specially arranged visit to Rolls-Royce at Goodwood.

The 1st Barnham Scout Group is divided into two troops, 1st Barnham Phantom and 1st Barnham Ghost, named after two of Rolls-Royce's most celebrated models.

Their new patrol badges, featuring the cars’ names and outlines stitched in gold thread, were designed by the Rolls-Royce Bespoke team, and made to official Scout Association specification.

In place of their regular evening meeting, members of both troops visited Rolls-Royce for a special event. The Scouts took part in team activities, games and quizzes around the themes of manufacturing, design and engineering.

They also enjoyed a full tour of the manufacturing plant, where they met Associates working on the production line and saw cars being built first hand. The evening culminated in the presentation of their new badges, which now take pride of place on their Scout uniforms.

Mark Guy, Group Scout Leader, 1st Barnham Scout Group, said: “Our Scouts are incredibly proud of the link with Rolls-Royce; it’s something absolutely unique and special to them.

"These badges mean a tremendous amount and we’re very grateful to the team at Rolls-Royce for making this possible for them.

"The Scouts really enjoyed their visit to the manufacturing plant, and seeing the cars being built has given their troop names and new badges even more meaning.”

Andrew Ball, head of corporate relations, heritage and philanthropy, said, “We’ve been involved with 1st Barnham Scout Group for a number of years and it’s always a pleasure to welcome them to the home of Rolls-Royce.

"We are conscious that these boys and girls are the designers and engineers of the future, and it’s our privilege to play a part in encouraging their interest in manufacturing and STEM subjects as potential career options.”