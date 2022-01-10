Road closures: two for Arun drivers this week
Drivers in and around Arun will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:
• A27, from 9pm January 10 to 6am January 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Arundel Road Hammerpot, lane closure for works for Openreach.
• A27, from 8pm January 18 to 6am February 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Crossbush roundabout, Lane closure for survey works. National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.