Revised plans for new Elmer house approved

New plans were submitted after Arun District Council found previous plans to be invalid.

Plans were given the go ahead to build 27 Central Drive, Elmer, and work was underway when residents and the parish council objected to the height of the building which they said did not match the drawings submitted with the application.

In the decision report, officers said: “This application has been submitted due to there having been an error in the approved drawings for M/25/19/PL.

Plans for a new house in Elmer have been approved

“The issue related to the approved streetscene drawing which showed the existing dwelling no. 25 as being taller than it actually was.

“Therefore, when the new house was erected, it appeared significantly taller than the streetscene suggested, even though its height was in accordance with the approved elevations.

“There were also minor issues with some of the other plans.

“Whilst this permission has been implemented, construction has been paused pending the determination of this application.

“It is noted that whilst the new scheme is materially the same as before it does exclude the previous link extension (with no. 25), has a lower overall height (8.27m vs 10m – which requires changes to what has already been built), a reduced width and there are other elevational changes.”

Middleton Parish Council had no objection but three letters raised concerns, with one saying the height should not be greater than number 25 as it would set a precedent and dominate the beach.