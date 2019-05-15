Reports of explosion at Westhampnett tip

Fire crews have attended Westhampnett tip following reports of a fire this evening.

Smoke could be seen coming from the grounds of the amenity tip and fire crews could be seen In attendance.

Westhampnett tip. Picture by Joe Stack

Tim Ubsdell from Swanfield Close heard the explosions.

He said: “I heard the explosion going off over there. It was quite loud and all my windows were closed.”

Graylingwell resident Ben Webber went to the tip to see what had happened.

”We heard three bangs and about a minute later there were large plumes of black smoke in the air.”

More on this to follow.