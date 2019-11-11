Remembrance Sunday in Littlehampton and Rustington: in pictures

The Littlehampton Remembrance Day service 2019. Picture: Littlehampton Town Council/Jay Thomson

In Littlehampton, crowds gathered next to the town clock in the High Street from 10.30am, before the march set off at 10.45am and a short service was held at the war memorial at 11am. Another service was held at St Mary’s Church, in Church Street. Rustington also paid tribute to those who died at the memorial in The Street. Events were also held in East Preston, Arundel and Angmering.