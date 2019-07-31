Reaction as two Chichester schools could face closure: “This is so sad”

Many readers have expressed their sadness at the news that two schools in Chichester could potentially be closed.

West Sussex County Council is considering changes to five rural schools in the county which have ‘exceptionally low pupil numbers’, including Compton and Up Marden school in School Lane, Compton, and Rumboldswhyke School in Rumbolds Close, Chichester.

Compton and Up Marden school in Chichester. Photo: Google Image

The options being explored include federation, merger, relocation, or closure, the council said.

Many readers expressed their sadness at the news.

Charmaine Budgen wrote: “This is so sad.

“Rumboldswhyke school is such a lovely school...My son attended this school and I couldn’t rate it enough, it really gave him the best start the staff were amazing, I honestly couldn’t fault one thing.”

Rachel Harding wrote: “I went to Compton school with my friends many many years ago, then when I had my two children they went to the same school.

“I also know families whose children also attend.

“Very fond memories and wonderful staff.”

Paula Chatfield warned that decisions should not be based of educational or economic reasons alone.

She said: “There is a social/community and travel/environmental/health aspect to school locations/provision.”

Hiral Shah wrote: “This is so sad. Rumboldswhyke is such a lovely school.”

A spokesman for West Sussex County Council said: “Our School Effectiveness Strategy 2018-22 sets out the need to raise education standards and support schools to be sustainable.

“We have been working with schools for some time to discuss future challenges and we are therefore considering changes to a very small number of schools, with exceptionally low pupil numbers, which may include federation, merger, relocation, or closure.

“These will be based on detailed assessment of the long-term viability of these schools when assessed against Department for Education statutory guidance.

“We know this will cause some uncertainty.

“It’s important to underline that no decisions have yet been made and any changes will be subject to a full consultation with teachers, governors, parents and the community.”

The other schools affected by the county council’s review are Stedham Primary School in Midhurst, Warninglid Primary School in Haywards Heath and Clapham and Patching school in Worthing.

A decision as to whether the schools will enter formal consultation will be made in September.

