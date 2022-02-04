Plans have been submitted to change the use of the ground floor of The Old Barn, Felpham Road, to be annexed to provide a downstairs living area of the existing residence.

In a letter submitted with the application, the owner said the pub is for sale and he has had an enquiry from someone who would like the building as a dwelling.

The Old Barn pub in Felpham could be turned into a house

“As I felt this would secure the future of this village landmark with all its integrity and character intact, I would prefer to sell it to be used in this way,” he said.

Licensed property agents Guy Simmonds said there had been very limited interest since the pub went on the market in April 2019, with just two confirmed viewings and no acceptable offers.

The application said the ground floor was in use as a pub but would provide a living room, kitchen, dining room, study, TV room and storage area.

The upstairs, currently a self-contained flat, had five double bedrooms, a kitchen and living area.