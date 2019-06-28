Praise heaped on Bognor Regis care home with a 'warm, friendly and welcoming atmosphere'

A Bognor care home, which shows a 'true fondness' for the people it cares for, said its 'good' CQC rating was earned by its 'loyal staff'.

An unannounced comprehensive CQC inspection was carried out on April 29 and 30 at Saxby Lodge care home, in Victoria Drive, which provides care for a maximum of 19 older people, some of whom are living with dementia.

In a summary of its findings, published on June 6, the inspector said staff were caring and 'spent time chatting with people as they moved around the service'.

It added: "The management team and staff knew people well and understood their likes and preferences and health needs. Relatives told us they were welcome at any time and any concerns were listened and responded to.

"People, professionals, relatives and staff told us the service was very well managed. Staff showed a true fondness for the people they cared for and there was a warm, friendly and welcoming atmosphere. One person said: 'I don’t think there’s anything they could do better here'."

Proprietor Tim Mccarron, who runs the care home with his wife Eileen, said he was 'very happy' with the report, which rated the home 'good' in safety, effectiveness, care, responsiveness and leadership.

He added: "We were expecting it [to be good] but it was nerve wracking.

"The home [was founded] in 2001 and its been rated good in every inspection since, which is down to the management and staff. They are very loyal. They do very well."

The inspector said people were supported by a staff team that was both 'caring and compassionate' and treated them with 'dignity and respect'.

"People received person centred care and support based on their individual needs and preferences," it said.

"Staff knew about people's life history, and their communication needs.

"Risks of abuse to people were minimised because staff demonstrated a good awareness of each person's safety needs and how to minimise risks of abuse for them. The environment was safe, and regular health and safety checks were carried out."

The report noted that people were supported by staff who had the skills and knowledge to meet their needs and staff 'understood and felt confident' in their role.

It added: "People’s health had improved because staff promoted healthy active lifestyles. They worked in partnership with a range of healthcare professionals and followed their advice.

"People's concerns and complaints were listened and responded to. Accidents, incidents and complaints were used as opportunities to learn and improve the service.

"People gave us positive feedback about the quality of care being delivered. They said the management team and members of staff were approachable, listened and acted on feedback."