Portsmouth Water boss apologises for disruption to service in Bognor Regis
The CEO of Portsmouth Water has apologised for disruptions to service in Bognor Regis and the surrounding villages this week.
The apology comes after water supplies went down twice in Bognor Regis earlier this week: once this morning and once on Tuesday morning.
"Whilst we responded very quickly and rectified the matter so any disruption was for a short period of time we, as a business, pride ourselves on the service we provide," said Portsmouth Water CEO Bob Taylor.
"The fact this has happened twice in a week in the same area is clearly not satisfactory. We have now identified the issue and I can assure our customers that we are looking at this as a priority matter in order to prevent any repeat.
"Once again, I can only apologies for any inconvenience caused."
