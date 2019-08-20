Police search for missing Bognor man, 20

Sussex Police has appealed for help in finding a 20-year-old man, missing from his home in Bognor Regis.

Police said officers are searching for Freddie Thomas, who has not been seen since leaving his home late last night (Monday).

Freddie Thomas. Photo: Sussex Police

A spokesman said: "Freddie, who is white, 6' and slim build, with short dark brown hair and blue eyes.

"When last seen he was wearing a black jacket over a green t-shirt, khaki Jogging bottoms and black boots.

"This disappearance is out of character and police and his family are concerned that he needs help and support."

Anyone who sees Freddie or who has any information that might help, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting serial 20 of 20/08.