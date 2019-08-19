Police renew appeal for missing Bognor man

Police have re-issued an appeal after a Bognor Regis man went missing earlier this year.

David Skerrett, 63, has not been seen at the flat where he lives alone in Cavendish Road, Bognor, since late June.

It is believed he may be living with street or travelling communities in West Sussex.

David is described as white, 5'9", of thin build, with brown greying hair, and is usually clean shaven (although he has a moustache in the picture released by police). He wears glasses for reading, and may have a blue anorak.

He often walks between Bognor and Littlehampton, but his disappearance is out of character and police are keen to hear from anyone who has seen him or knows where he is.

Because he regularly goes for extended walks police think it possible he may have met up with the street community or travellers in local towns or villages.

Enquiries are being made amongst those groups and likely locations, and with local support teams.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police by calling 101 or online, quoting serial 960 of 15/07.

A previous police appeal for information on David's whereabouts was issued on 21 July.