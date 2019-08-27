Police helicopter assisting search for missing Chichester man - dial 999 if you see him

Police have appealed for help in finding an 82-year-old man with Alzheimer's, who has been missing since setting off to walk his dog this morning (Tuesday).

Officers are concerned for the welfare of Malcolm Grant, who was reported missing from his home in Oving, near Chichester, shortly after 12.30pm.

Malcolm Grant. Photo: Sussx Police

A Sussex Police spokesman said: "Malcolm, who has Alzheimers, set off to walk his miniature Schnauzer dog, Boris, at around 10.30am but failed to return home as usual.

"His usual routes via Highfield Lane and the old Tangmere aerodrome, and an alternative via Marlpit Lane, have both been checked without success and the search has now been extended, with a helicopter assisting officers on the ground.

"Malcolm is described as white, 5'11", and bald. He was wearing a beige baseball cap, blue-and-white shirt and navy blue trousers."

Anyone seeing Malcolm or knowing of his whereabouts is asked to contact police urgently by phoning 999 and quoting serial 639 of 27/08.