Police give £500 to support project for homeless

Bognor Housing Trust was founded in 1984 and has since developed to now own and manage three supported housing projects.

Its overall objectives are to help clients to strengthen and enhance their self-esteem and to provide access and support to assist clients to engage in mainstream social and economic activity.

The Trust has received a £500 donation from the Police Property Act Fund to help clients moving on, with items such as furniture, utensils and appliances.

This will help ensure their move is sustainable and they’re able to build on the skills they’ve learnt while at the Trust.

Manager Laura Kottaun said: “We are extremely grateful to Sussex Police for this donation. The money will enable us to assist clients moving into their own accommodation get furniture.

“This has become difficult in recent months and we want to give those ready to leave us the best possible start in their new home.”

The donation was requested by officers who work as part of Operation Manner, a policing initiative currently running across Arun and Chichester whereby officers seek to engage and support members of the street communities with the aim of reducing offending, protecting vulnerable people and identifying safeguarding opportunities while working closely with partner agencies.

Sgt Amy McAlees said: “I am aware the Bognor Housing Trust support the homeless community by offering accommodation and workshops to help get people back into independent accommodation.

“This support is invaluable to individuals to develop the skills to maintain their own accommodation and improve their lives. We are pleased to be able to secure this donation to help with the move on for clients.”