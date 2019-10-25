Plans to install electric car charging points at Midhurst golf club

A golf club in Midhurst hopes to install two electric car charging points in its car park in a bid to encourage members to switch to low emissions vehicles.

Cowdray Park Golf Club wants to put in place two car charging upstands, which will allow up to four electric cars to be charged at once.

The golf club does not currently have any charging facilities, but would be an ‘ideal location’ for them because the majority of visitors travel to the club by car, according to the planning application.

If playing a round of golf, most visitors are likely to stay for three or four hours, giving enough time for the battery to charge sufficiently, it said.

“The provision of car charging facilities at the golf club is therefore likely to encourage members to switch their car from a petrol or diesel powered car to an electric vehicle, to the benefit of the local environment as a result of fewer transport related emissions,” the applicant states.

The proposal is in line with both national and local planning policy, which call for new car charging facilities to be provided wherever feasible, according to the document.

The applicant notes that while car charging points are ‘relatively rare’ at the moment, it could be ‘confidently presumed’ that they will appear more and more in the landscape in the near future.

A new underground cable leading from an existing electricity line to the south would be installed in order to provide power to the charging points.

Earlier this year, Chichester District Council announced plans to install 18 new electric charging points at its car parks after it received a £52,500 government grant from the Office for Low Emission Vehicles.

North Street car park in Midhurst and Pound Street car park in Petworth are among those that will see the facilities installed by the end of the year.

