Plans to increase a Bognor Regis HMO from five to 12 bedrooms

The applicant wants to change the use of part of a commercial unit, build a single storey extension and create rooms in the roof of 83 Aldwick Road.

A planning statement by Whaleback Planning & Design on behalf of the applicant said the vacant commercial unit would be reduced in size and the remainder of the ground floor would be four bedrooms - two ensuite and two with disabled access and a shared accessible bathroom.

Plans have been submitted to increase an HMO in Bognor Regis from five to 12 bedrooms. Photo: Google Streetview

There would be a communal area for a living or dining room and kitchen and a laundry room was proposed.

On the first floor the existing accommodation would be refurbished and updated to provide six ensuite bedrooms and a tea kitchen.

The roof space would be converted to house two ensuite bedrooms.

A transport statement said there was sufficient parking in the local roads to accommodate any parking demands from the development.

Previous plans to enlarge the HMO were refused by Arun District Council.