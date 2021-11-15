Plans to demolish a Woodgate building and replace it with five are resubmitted

Domusea Development Ltd wants to build one four bed detached house, two four bed link detached houses and two three bed detached houses with access and parking at Ryefields Farmhouse, Oak Tree Lane.

A planning statement by Smith Simmonds & Partners said the site was part of the garden of the farmhouse and was also used for grazing.

Access would be via the unmade private track Oak Tree Lane.

How the new five-home development in Woodgate could look

It said the proposal would deliver five family sized homes for the ‘pressing housing needs of the Arun district’ and its five year housing plan.