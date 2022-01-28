Plans to convert a Bognor Regis guest house into a house of multiple occupation withdrawn
Plans to convert a guest house in Bognor Regis into a nine-bedroom house of multiple occupation (HMO) have been withdrawn.
The original application said Regis Lodge, 3 Gloucester Road, is within walking distance of the town centre so there is no need for private cars.
It said the guest house has accommodation for 21 people but the HMO would be for 18, with shared kitchen, dining room and communal garden and cycle storage.
It would provide ‘much needed affordable accommodation and in a sustainable location particularly for young or single people and those on low incomes’.
To view the application go to the Arun District Council planning portal and use the search reference BR/259/21/PL