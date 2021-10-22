Arun District Council has been asked to approve the change of use of 9 Annandale Road from a house of multiple occupation with up to six unrelated people to one with more.

The application also includes construction of a first floor extension over the kitchen and a ground floor single storey extension with remodelling of the ground floor and removal of a chimney and window.

A design and access statement with the application states The first floor extension would be to provide an extra two bedrooms and shower rooms and there would be a new entrance as part of the remodelling.

“We do not feel the proposals will have a harmful impact on the character of the building or the wider street scene,” the statement said.

“Neither do we feel the proposals will have an adverse effect on the amenities of neighbouring properties.