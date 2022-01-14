Plans revealed for up to 106 homes at Pagham

The outline application is for land west of Pagham Road and includes the formation of access onto Pagham Road, new pedestrian and cycle links, the laying out of open space, new strategic landscaping, habitat creation, drainage features and associated ground works and infrastructure.

In its statements to Arun District Council, Hallam Land Management Ltd said this was for 4.91ha of arable agricultural land.

HAVE YOU SEEN: This week’s planning submissions across the district

Plans have been submitted for up to 106 homes west of Pagham Road

To the north of site is the Mill Farm Estate, south are some houses associated with Rockery Farm and to the east is the new 300 home development.

Hallam said the site is next to the built up area boundary and so in the countryside where new housing is normally restricted.

“The development of land west of Pagham Road provides a unique opportunity to create a new neighbourhood, building onn the distinctive character of the site,” the statement said.

“It will meet an identified housing need creating a housing choice with accessible open space and set of linkages to the existing settlement and associated facilities.

“Land west of Pagham Road will be a highly desirable place to live for the 21st century and beyond.”