Seaward Properties Ltd has applied to build 32 dwellings with associated works including access, landscaping and parking at Bonhams Field, Main Road.

Plans for 56 homes on the site were approved in 2019.

In September 2020 an amended scheme for 75 dwellings at Bonhams Field was submitted to Arun District Council but refused.

Plans for phase 2 of the Bonhams Field development at Yapton have been submitted with 32 dwellings

The new plan ‘seeks to address’ the reasons for refusal, said Luken Beck in a design and access statement on behalf of Seaward.

These included over intensification, concerns over the housing mix and the impact on the sewerage network.

The company said the proposals now are for 72 dwellings on the entire site.

The current proposal is for the north west section of the approved site which comprises two fields.

There would be a mix of detached, semi detached and terraced homes including six affordable: two one bedroom, two two bedroom and two three bedroom.

Market homes would include two one bedroom, 13 two bedroom, 16 three bedroom and one four bedroom properties.

The statement said there was a concentration on two and three bedroom homes to address the housing needs in Yapton.

There would be 68 parking spaces.

The statement said the plans were for the ‘least sensitive location’ on the site and the number of homes had been reduced.

The new landscaped open space, would be retained, including an orchard, and there would be a play area.

A ‘number of trees’ and hedgerows would also remain.