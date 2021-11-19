The outline planning application for the Lidsey Road, Woodgate, site includes a new access, informal and formal public open space, landscaping, drainage and other associated works.

A design and access statement for Hanbury Properties submitted with the plans said the site is bordered to the north by the West Coastway Line and to the south by the well vegetated former canal.

The northern area of the site is enclosed by large scale horticultural nurseries.

Plans have been submitted for up to 95 homes at Woodgate Nurseries

Access to the site is via a track to the nursery from the A29 Lidsey Road.

There would be a new junction onto the A29 and a 2m wide footway for pedestrian and cycle links.

The indicative mix of housing would be 66 for the market and 29 affordable with detached, semi-detached and terraced.