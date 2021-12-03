Plans for three bungalows in Climping garden

Plans have been resubmitted to Arun District Council for the subdivision of the plot at Wren Cottage, Horsemere Green Lane, and construction of three detached bungalows with associated parking, access and landscaping.

A planning statement by Spruce Town Planning for Principal Estates (Southern) Ltd said the land is south of Horsemere Green Lane and would use a new access road for a neighbouring development of nine properties.

Wren Cottage would retain substantial front and back gardens.

Three bungalows could be built in a Climping garden

Previous plans for two two bedroom and two three bedroom dwellings on the site were refused.