The application by Macra Ltd for 30 dwellings, access, parking and public open space has been refused by Arun District Council.

The homes included flats, a bungalow, terraces, semi and detached houses from one to four bedrooms and nine (30 per cent) would be affordable.

Access would have been via Eastergate Lane and the plans included pedestrian and cycle links, a public open space including an extension to the village green, a pond and a community orchard.

A site layout of plans for 30 homes in West Walberton Lane, Walberton

Objections were received from Walberton Parish Council and 89 residents who raised issues of the development being outside the built up area, increased traffic on country lanes and through the village, erosion of the rural character, the plans detracting from the conservation area and the site being liable to flooding.

In its decision statement, the council said the site was outside the built up area boundary of Walberton so the plans were not in accordance with countryside policies.

“The council conclude there are significant and demonstrable negative impacts associated with the development,” the report said.

“The site is within the open countryside and is visually separate from the village with far ranging views across open countryside to the site.

“The development would significantly and adversely change the character of the open countryside irrevocably and the new development would be urban in character and would result in harm to heritage assets.”

The report said it would harm the conservation area around Walberton Green and its relationship with and transition to adjacent countryside.