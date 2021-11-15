Plans for 23 Yapton homes are resubmitted
Plans to build 23 homes in Yapton have been resubmitted after they were refused by Arun District Council in July.
Driftstone Homes wants to build one two bed, 14 three bed and eight four bed dwellings, six of them affordable homes, with associated access, infrastructure, landscape and open space on land at the back of Paynters Croft, Burndell Road.
A planning statement with the application states the development would take up part of the back garden and paddocks of two dwellings.
Previous plans were refused but the developer said the reasons for refusal had been addressed, including the development plan being out of date.
It said there were no adverse impacts which would significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits of the development.
View the plans and comment by going to the Arun District Council planning portal and using the search reference F/22/21/PL.