Petworth Primary School rated as ‘good and improving’ by Oftsed

A primary school in Petworth is ‘exceptionally pleased’ to have been recognised as ‘good and improving’ by inspectors, having previously been told to improve twice.

Petworth Primary School in South Grove, Petworth, was inspected by Ofsted on July 2 and 3.

In a report following the visit, inspectors rated the school as ‘good’ across all areas, including in terms of the effectiveness of its leadership and the quality of its teaching.

Inspectors said outcomes for most pupils in the school had improved ‘significantly’ since their previous inspection in 2017.

Pupils had made strong progress in mathematics and English, thanks to teachers providing them with effective feedback on how to improve their work, the report found.

Inspectors said pupils were ‘polite and happy and enjoy learning’ and demonstrated ‘good levels of care and friendship’.

Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities had their needs well met and were able to make ‘good progress’, the report found.

The headteacher, John Galvin, who started at the school in 2016, was considered by inspectors to have ‘a clear and ambitious vision for the school’.

Mr Galvin said: “We are exceptionally pleased that Ofsted have recognised the many facets of our school, which include our broad and balanced curriculum, our inclusivity.

“We have been adamant that the focus must be on the whole child and under no circumstances were we to narrow the curriculum just to improve our test data.

“We believe that if you engage and inspire children, the test data will look after itself.”

He said the school was lucky to have ‘talented children’ who responded well to the school’s high expectations, as well as ‘supportive parents and hardworking governors’.

“Our staff have been amazing and really accepted the multitude of challenges we have asked of them,” he said.

“This report endorses what we believe should be at the heart of our school and that is nurturing, inspiring and challenging children across the whole curriculum.”

In order to further improve, the school should ensure effective teaching practices were reproduced in all classes, inspectors said.

