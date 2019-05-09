Person in 'serious condition' after medical incident in Chichester

Paramedics were called to reports a person had collapsed in Chichester this morning (Thursday).

According to the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb), one patient required resuscitation at the scene in Southgate and has been taken to hospital in a 'serious condition'.

Emergency response

Explaining why numerous ambulances and a police car were seen near Chichester Railway Station this morning, a spokesman said: "I can confirm we were called to Southgate at approximately 6.30am today to reports a person had collapsed.

"Ambulance crews attended the scene and one patient, who required resuscitation, was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition."