Partnership to make Ford Railway Station a 'more attractive and interesting place'

A partnership has been formed to make Ford Railway Station a 'better place'.

Gaugemaster, a model railway store in Ford, has been working with Sussex Community Rail Partnership (SCRP) and Southern in order to make the station a 'more attractive and interesting place for travellers'.

Ford Railway Station display

The plan has included installation of retro advertising boards on the platform and in the waiting room, as well as a large scenic model railway display in one of the waiting rooms.

Stuart Jordan of Gaugemaster said: "It’s great that we have been able to work with SCRP and Southern on making the station a better place.

"As well as our staff and customers, a lot of people have to change trains at Ford, so hopefully our displays will brighten their day - even if they have a long time to wait!"

Visitors to the station are encouraged to take photos of the 'fantastic modelling displays' and post them on social media with the hashtag #BoredAtFord.

"The display even includes a USB phone charger port in case your phone battery is running low," Stuart said.

"We really hope that making the station more welcoming will encourage railway travellers to explore the local area."

A Gaugemaster spokesman said Sussex Community Rail Partnership aims to encourage people to travel by train and to engage people in their local railway by working with communities situated around the rural rail lines on a 'wide and ever-growing series of projects'.

It added: "Companies and organisations ‘adopt’ their local station and work with SCRP to facilitate projects to give communities a sense of pride and ownership in their stations. You can find out more at www.sussexcrp.org."

According to its spokesman, Gaugemaster has been selling model railway items for more than 40 years, and stock 'thousands of items from all around the world in many different scales'.

It added: "They guide customers from beginners to long-time modellers in order to turn their train sets into fully realised model railways."