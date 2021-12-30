Panto time for Fontwell care home residents

The staff polished their acting skills and put on a performance of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs for the residents.

After rehearsals and costume fittings, general manager Paul Middleton-Russell led the cast as the Wicked Queen.

His presence was quite scary and the residents and staff were left in awe at his natural acting skills!

Westergate House care home in Fontwell performed Snow White for the residents

Snow White, played by care assistant Eloise Page, was rescued gallantly from the Queen’s nasty clutches by Rose Prince, another care assistant at the Denmans Lane home.

The dwarves were a delight.

An array of shapes and sizes in colourful costume singing Heigh Ho whenever it was their turn to take to the stage.

The production was shown in each of the three communities and was greeted with enthusiasm and delight.

Getting in the panto spirit

Paul Middleton-Russell said: “We have had such fun this afternoon.

“It was wonderful to entertain our residents with some traditional and festive fun.”