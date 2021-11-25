Pagham Pram Race 2015: in pictures

Started by a group of demobilised servicemen in `1946, the Pagham Pram Race takes place every Boxing Day. Back then, the prize was a Christmas fruit cake, but nowadays, it’s more about raising money for good local causes.

Each year, participants don their fancy dress, gear up their prams and set off from The Mill on Pagham Road for an approximately three mile course which takes them through The Bear, The Lamb public houses, Maria’s Cafe and finishes at The Lamb Inn car park.

The race has as many as 60 partcipants each year, some in fancy dress and many in fantastically designed floats, making the Pagham Pram Race a highly anticipated yearly event.

Unfortunately, last year’s event was cancelled thanks to Covid-19 and this year’s event suffered a similar fate. Since we can’t have the real thing, why not take a trip down memory lane with some of our best photos from the 2015 pram race?

1. Pagham Boxing Day Pram Race. Pic Steve Robards SR1529296 SUS-151228-121525001 Photo Sales

2. Pagham Boxing Day Pram Race. derek Bell hands out the first place prize to team Star H Wars. Pic Steve Robards SR1529335 SUS-151228-121536001 Photo Sales

3. Pagham Boxing Day Pram Race. Team Scooby Doo? Pic Steve Robards SR1529288 SUS-151228-121513001 Photo Sales

4. Pagham Boxing Day Pram Race. Pic Steve Robards SR1529275 SUS-151228-121502001 Photo Sales