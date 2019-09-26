Pagham planning dispute: 'They won't give up - but neither will we', residents say

'They won't give up - but neither will we.' That is the message from residents fighting plans for a 'seasonal worker's village' along their road.

READ MORE: Residents say caravan plot plan is ‘disastrous’

People living on Pagham Road have been angered by the plan to house seasonal workers on site at Newlands Nursery

The application outline plans for 31 caravan units, housing between 93 and 186, working between February to November at the site.

"The application for a certificate of lawfulness that would pave the way to a seasonal workers village in Lagness has been withdrawn. I would like to thank everyone for their support.

"It’s a relief, but possibly only for now. We have been here twice before and there is a high probability that this will be back again in one form or another.

READ MORE: Dispute over farm workers’ caravans in Pagham is ‘far from over’

"They won’t give up, but they need to understand that nor will we. I would like to thank the Arun Planning Department. It seems are doing their jobs and are not going to let it slip through too easily so that’s comforting.

"Let’s hope they stay strong and don’t let budgets get in the way of a future legal fight. Possibly more should be done to stop this continually returning."

A document in the planning application (P/78/19/CLP) said the agent, Bosham firm Douglas Briggs Partnership, had simply 'received instructions to withdraw the application'.

Newlands Nursery has been approached for comment.