Pagham caravan dispute 'far from over'

Angry residents opposed to plans for temporary caravans have said the dispute is 'far from over' despite the application being withdrawn.

The application (P/38/19/PL) outlines plans for 31 caravan units, housing between 93 and 186, working between February to November, based at Newlands Nursery, a situation residents described as ‘disastrous’.

On Wednesday, however, the application was withdrawn by the developers.

Abi Hudlass-Galley, who led the charge against developers, said: "We are not over it yet. We were semi expecting it because we had seen on the portal that it had been suggested by the planning officer so we were waiting to see what they would do.

"We didn't get any of that delighted feeling I'm afraid — we are just waiting to see now.

"I think it is far from over but who knows. It would be lovely for them to say they are going elsewhere. We have been left with a very nasty and weird feeling about our homes still — until they tell us they are moving that will stay."

Legal advice given to the developers on June 17 requested a 'certificate of lawfulness' application was submitted to confirm it was a permitted development.

An email from Arun district planning officer Simon Davis said: "It would be helpful, if you do decide to do this, that the planning application be withdrawn and resubmitted once the CLE has been granted. However, I accept that we are unable to force you to do any of these actions."