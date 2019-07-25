Hands in the air

Our pictures from the 'best ever' Apulstock Festival

Following what has been described as the 'best ever' Apulstock Festival, here are some of our favourite pictures from the day...

Read the full story here: Music lovers enjoy the best Apulstock Festival yet

ks190426-8 Apulstock phot kate...Enjoying their day.ks190426-8

1. Enjoying the show

ks190426-3 Apulstock phot kate...Joining in the fun.ks190426-3

2. Hot licks

ks190426-5 Apulstock phot kate...Young visitors enjoyed practising circus skills.ks190426-5

3. Twist and shout

The popular Iron Tyger band. ks190426-11

4. Rocking and rolling

