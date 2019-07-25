Our pictures from the 'best ever' Apulstock Festival Following what has been described as the 'best ever' Apulstock Festival, here are some of our favourite pictures from the day... Read the full story here: Music lovers enjoy the best Apulstock Festival yet 1. Enjoying the show ks190426-8 Apulstock phot kate...Enjoying their day.ks190426-8 jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Hot licks ks190426-3 Apulstock phot kate...Joining in the fun.ks190426-3 jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Twist and shout ks190426-5 Apulstock phot kate...Young visitors enjoyed practising circus skills.ks190426-5 jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Rocking and rolling The popular Iron Tyger band. ks190426-11 jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2