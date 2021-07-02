Observer team handed out free papers in Bognor Regis
The Bognor Regis Observer team was in London Road today (Friday) meeting readers and giving out free copies of the paper.
“Our community day was all about letting people know we are still here and now with a stronger team to bring you more local news,” said editor Nikki Jeffery.
“It was also to thank readers for their continued support in what has been a challenging year for all businesses.
“To show our appreciation, this week’s paper has some great offers inside.
“You can take up a subscription and get an amazing 50 per cent off your weekly read.
“Or you can get your paper delivered to you free of charge.
“If you were unlucky and missed out on your free copy, buy this week’s paper to find out how to take up these opportunities.
“And if you are going to Chichester you can even make use of a voucher inside for some free chips from La Fish.
“Once again, thank you for your continued support, it was lovely to meet people today and do let us know your news and what you think of your Observer.”