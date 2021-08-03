Observation wheeel on Bognor seafront offers fun ‘for all ages’
A 33 metre observation wheel has opened for business on the Bognor Regis seafront this week, giving guests a chance to take in sweeping views of the coast as they climb through the skies .
“The great thing about the observation wheel is that it’s for all ages. It’s not a scary ride. It’s an experience for everyone, families can go on there, take some photos, have some fun and really enjoy themselves.”
So said Michelle Matthews, the co-director of Funderworld Events Ltd, which has just unveiled a 33 metre observation wheel on the Bognor Regis seafront.
Ms Matthews said the wheel, which was designed and manufactured in Italy, is one of the best on the market, offering guests a sweeping view of Bognor, Butlins and the wider south coast as it operates throughout the summer holidays.
Although Funderworld Ltd have never operated attractions in the town before, Ms Matthews expressed an interest in continuing to do business here if the observation wheel performs well.
“We’re fully aware that people are holidaying at home at the moment, so there was an opening here and we seized the opportunity to bring something new to Bognor.
“We’ll see how this summer goes, we’ll see how it goes with the wheel. We’re always on the lookout for new ventures.”