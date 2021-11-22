Platinum wedding anniversary - Rand and Margrett Blunden celebrate their marvelous marital milestone

The North Bersted couple were married on December 1, 1951 at Westhampnett Parish Church and said they belive the key to a long and happy marriage was 'Moderation in all things'.

The feat is so remarkable in fact, that when Prince Phillip and the HRH the Queen celebrated their 70th anniversary in 2017, it was estimated that they were quite literally one in a million for reaching that marital milestone.

Mr and Mrs Blunden first met each other in Goodwood Park in 1949. Margret, who worked at the Goodwood hotel (then the Waterbeach hotel), was walking with a child of her employers and as the two approached the cricket pitch Ray came up and asked her the time. She told him 'There's a clock over there' and their time together had begun.

The 91 year-olds have lived in North Bersted for 45 years having first lived together in Halnaker. They then bought their first property in Chichester before moving to Tangmere.

Ray, who used to work on a farm in Halnaker, has had an allotment for over 40 years where he grows a variety of vegetables and soft fruit, and has stated his pride for all that he grows.