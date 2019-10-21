Nick Herbert MP named chairman of the Countryside Alliance

Nick Herbert MP has been named the new chairman of the Countryside Alliance.

The Countryside alliance campaigns for ‘the countryside, for rural communities and for hunting and shooting’, according to its website.

The MP for Arundel and South Downs has taken over the position following the departure of Simon Hart MP, who has now taken up the role of Minister for Implementation at the Cabinet Office.

Mr Herbert said “The Countryside Alliance is one of the UK’s biggest campaigning groups, and its mission to stand up for the countryside and the rural way of life has never been more important.

“I am passionate about these issues, and I’m honoured to be taking up this role at such a critical time for the countryside.

“Having been involved in creating the movement some years ago it feels like I’m coming home.”

Prior to being elected to Parliament in 2005, Mr Herbert was the director of public affairs at the British Field Sports Society, from which he helped to form the Countryside Movement which later became the Countryside Alliance.

In an interview with Daily Telegraph shortly after his new position was announced, Mr Herbert said that politicians should stand up for the rural way of life and country sports, which were facing their biggest threat for 20 years.

He also warned of ‘an extreme animal rights agenda’ which was taking hold in the Labour Party, which was now ‘explicitly attacking shooting for the first time’.

Tim Bonner, chief executive of the Countryside Alliance, said: “We are incredibly pleased that Nick has agreed to take up the role of Chairman.

“He has a wealth of experience in campaigning and politics which will be a huge help to the Alliance as we continue to go from strength to strength.”

Sir Nicholas Soames, the MP for Mid Sussex, also gave his support.

He tweeted: “Absolutely thrilled that Nick Herbert is to be the new Chairman of the Countryside Alliance, an inspired appointment of someone with profound knowledge and understanding of the many complex and important issues.”

As chairman, Mr Herbert will oversee and manage the Board which advises the Chief Executive in setting the Alliance’s objectives and goals throughout the year.

