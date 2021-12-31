New Year's honours list 2022: Here is everyone in Sussex who has received an honour

Here is the full list of everyone who has received either a CB, an MBE, OBE, CBE and BEM in Sussex.

East Sussex

ORDER OF THE BATH

Lorraine Clarke, Susan Fleet and Nick Webborn

Companions of the Order of the Bath (CB)

Brian Mark Hutton. Lately Clerk of the Journals, House of Commons. For services to Parliament. (Lewes, East Sussex)

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Richard Henry Meddings. Lately Chairman, TSB Banks. For services to the Financial Sector. (Burwash, East Sussex)

Professor Nick Anthony David John Webborn OBE. Chair, British Paralympic Association. For services to Sport and Sports Medicine. (Eastbourne, East Sussex)

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Lorraine Anne Clarke. Regional Director and Executive Principal, ARK Schools Academy Trust, Hastings. For services to Education. (Hastings, East Sussex)

Davinder Singh Dhillon. Chair, The Chattri Memorial Group. For services to the Commemoration of Indian Forces' Contribution in the First World War. (Hove, East Sussex)

Sally Colette Hunt. Council Member, ACAS. For services to Industrial Relations. (Brighton, East Sussex)

David Peter Newton. Policy Manager, Energy, Consumers and Engagement, Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. For services to People Experiencing Fuel Poverty. (Uckfield, East Sussex)

David Wells. Chief Executive Officer, Logistics UK. For services to Transport and Logistics during Covid-19. (Eastbourne, East Sussex)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Roger George Cohen. Lifeboat Operations Manager, Brighton Lifeboat Station and Newhaven Lifeboat Station. For services to the RNLI and to Charity. (Brighton, East Sussex)

Helen Jones. Chief Executive, MindOut. For services to LGBTQ+ Mental Health. (Seaford, East Sussex)

Omeima Mudawi-Rowlings. For services to People with Disabilities in the Arts. (Brighton and Hove, East Sussex)

Zimran Samuel. Human Rights Barrister. For services to Victims of Domestic Abuse. (Brighton, East Sussex)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Caroline Austen. For services to the community in East Sussex particularly during Covid-19. (Lewes, East Sussex)

West Sussex

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Countess Sally Jean De la Bedoyere. Lately Chief Executive Officer, Blue Cross. For services to Animal Welfare. (Horsham, West Sussex)

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Leslie William Brotherston. Theatrical Designer. For services to Dance and Theatre. (Nutbourne, West Sussex)

Jeremy Michael Dyer Field. For services to the Funeral Industry. (West Hoathly, West Sussex)

Professor Ann Sutton MBE. For services to the Arts. (Arundel, West Sussex)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Jayne Elizabeth Aldridge. Director for the Student Experience, University of Sussex and lately Chair, AMOSSHE. For services to Students in Higher Education. (Horsham, West Sussex)

Sharon Louise Davies. Vice President, Regulatory and Public Affairs, DHL Express Europe. For services to Logistics. (Hurstpierpoint, West Sussex)

Heather Drysdale. Lately Returns Engagement Team Leader, Home Office. For Public Service. (Horley, West Sussex)

Susan Deborah Fleet. Managing Director, Lea Graham Associates. For services to Music, to Charity and to Fundraising. (Burgess Hill, West Sussex)

Sandra Beverley Prail. Governor, Brighton, Hove & Sussex Sixth Form College. For services to Education. (Kingston Gorse, West Sussex)

Mhairi Macewan Sharp. Chief Executive Officer, National Emergencies Trust. For services to the Covid-19 response. (East Preston, West Sussex)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Malcolm Keith Burwood. For services to the community in East Sussex. (Haywards Heath, West Sussex)

Jeremy Fox. For services to the community in Littlehampton, West Sussex. (Patching, West Sussex)

Nicholas Hempleman. For services to the community in Horsham, West Sussex particularly during Covid-19. (Horsham, West Sussex)

Ellen Cecelia Thompson. For services to Refugees in Chichester, West Sussex, particularly during Covid-19. (Chichester, West Sussex)