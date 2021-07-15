New RSPCA initiative ensures long-term care for pets in event of owner's death - Here's how it works

The Mount Noddy Pet Promise ensures long-term care is arranged for pets in the event of an owner passing away.

The free of charge initiative allows pet owners to enjoy their loyal companions, in the knowledge that safe and loving care will be provided by the RSPCA Sussex, Chichester and District Branch if anything were to happen to them.

The RSPCA said the scheme was launched 'to provide peace of mind' to pet owners later in life.

The Mount Noddy Pet Promise ensures long-term care is arranged for pets in the event of an owner passing away. Photo: RSPCA

A spokesperson added: "The golden years can be the perfect time to welcome a new four-legged friend into the home, providing companionship, a renewed sense of purpose and opportunity for daily exercise as well as helping to combat feelings of loneliness and isolation.

"There is endless research about the benefits of owning a dog for improved mental well-being and health with studies showing that dog ownership could be particularly beneficial to heart

attack and stroke survivors who live alone.

"However, the practicalities and long-term logistics of adopting later in life can put conscientious pet owners off with the worry of who will take care of their beloved pet if they should outlive them."

The scheme was launched 'to provide peace of mind' to pet owners later in life. Photo: RSPCA