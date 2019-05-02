New Pride event coming to Chichester

Plans to bring a new Pride event to Chichester have begun, according to a newly formed committee.
In a post on Facebook, Chichester PRIDE UK announced that it is 'putting all the important things in place'.
Alongside a picture of the committee, the announcement read: "Introducing the first ever Chichester Pride committee.
"We have a lot to do and things are now being planned for 2020!
"Bear with us while we are putting all the important things in place and stand by for news #letsdothis#chichesterpride."