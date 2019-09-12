New Oktoberfest event in Chichester launched by newly-created brewing hub

A new Oktoberfest event is being launched in Chichester by a newly-created brewing hub.

The event has been organised by the Graylingwell Community Brewing Hub, which was created by resident Chris Bond with support from the Chichester Community Development Trust.

Chris came up with the idea for the hub after experiencing first-hand ‘the sense of community a shared love of beer could create’ while travelling through America.

There, he found that a majority of small towns and villages enjoyed a brewing hub where people could meet, share brewing techniques, create unique beers, as well as find a reason to come together and meet regularly.

Chris said of the new brewing hub: “This is a new but growing group of people that we are delighted share our interest and love of beer and the brewing process.

“Just like a perfectly brewed beer the community we are creating is a blend of technical understanding, great fun in making and sampling the ale, with more than a pinch of social engagement.”

The Oktoberfest event will be a family-friendly event with music and games, a bouncy castle, a barbecue and soft drinks.

It will take place at Chapel Green and the Lodge at Graylingwell Park on Saturday, September 21, from 4pm to 9pm.

The initial batch of beer that Chris and his project members have created will be available for over 18s to sample as part of their ticket entry.

Visitors will be invited to offer thoughts and feedback and consider signing up to the hub themselves for greater involvement in the future.

There will also be traditional German beers on sale, while live music will be provided by students of the Chichester Music Academy.

Chris said: “This Oktoberfest is a chance to celebrate with the hub’s existing members, share our first creation and meet new people from the area who may be interested in joining the group.

“We really hope that lots of people come along and just have fun.”

Clare de Bathe, trust director for Chichester Community Development Trust, said: “This is exactly the sort of initiative that we love to support at the Trust.

“A key element of our work is to empower people to create their own community activities.

“Many of those involved in the brewing hub are people that have not attended our events before – a new group of people looking for a shared endeavour.

“We are very much looking forward to raising a glass to celebrate their success on the 21st and hope lots of people can come and join us.”

Tickets for the Oktoberfest are available for 18-year olds and over for £5, including a hot dog and a beer, and can be purchased online here.

