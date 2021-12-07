New food hygiene ratings for Arun establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to some Arun’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 12:54 pm
• Rated 5: Pappardelle at 41 High Street, Arundel, rated on November 10
• Rated 5: The Thatched House at Thatched House Inn 8 Limmer Lane, Felpham, rated on November 25
Of Arun's 104 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 73 (70%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.