New food hygiene ratings for Arun establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to some Arun’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Joanna Morris, data reporter
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 12:54 pm

• Rated 5: Pappardelle at 41 High Street, Arundel, rated on November 10

• Rated 5: The Thatched House at Thatched House Inn 8 Limmer Lane, Felpham, rated on November 25

Of Arun's 104 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 73 (70%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

