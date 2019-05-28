New defibrillator for Pagham is funded by residents

Three kindhearted Pagham residents have funded a new defibrillator for the village.

The new device has been put in place at the family-run service station in The Parade, Pagham.

Val Holt, who lives round the corner, decided to pay for a defibrillator so that residents would have access to the potentially life-saving equipment 24/7.

Mrs Holt said: “I just thought defibrillators are very important.”

She said it was a good location as it was easily accessible from the seafront, adding: “The ones that we already have aren’t anywhere near the beach.”

When Mrs Holt’s friends from the Pagham community choir, Alyn and Sue Miller, heard of her plan, they decided to help out and fund the installation costs of the device.

It was secured at the service station last week and will be maintained going forward by Mr Miller.

Steve Carruthers, who works at the service station, said he did not hesitate to agree to the device being installed.

He said: “We were more than happy to go for it. It’s a good thing for the community.”

No prior training is required to use a defibrillator and the device includes clear instructions on how to attach the defibrillator pads.

For more information on how to use the device, visit the British Heart Foundation website here.

